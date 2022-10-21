Jury deliberations into the trial of Bruce Lehrmann have entered their third day as a group of 12 jurors consider whether he should be found guilty of the alleged 2019 rape of Brittany Higgins in Parliament House. The jurors have been told by ACT Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucy McCallum not to let sympathy, prejudice or public opinion impact their judgment.

It’s not an easy case, with the whole of Australia watching and waiting -- and it makes sense they’d take their time in reaching a decision. They must reach a unanimous verdict.

But the phrase “it’s not looking good” gets tossed around every time a jury takes longer than a day to consider an outcome, with many believing the more time a jury takes, the more likely they are to acquit the accused.