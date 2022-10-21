Did you hear the one about the defence frigate building contract with BAE Systems that was (allegedly) inflated by close to $5 million per year -- about $30 million for the life of the project? Or the claim that French contractor Thales was paid an additional $46 million for work on the same project, apparently under questionable circumstances?

The claims were made by a whistleblower three years ago, according to a report in The Australian. The Department of Defence said it would investigate. Since then, nothing. Silence.

Crikey went back to defence this week to see what had become of the whistleblower complaint since 2019. The answer was still silence.