Liz Truss' Jenga tower of a government continues to sway, nearing the collapse that will cement its one true legacy: as the answer to future pub trivia questions about shortest stints as UK prime minister. That the latest blocks were plucked from the structure after a chaotic and rancorous vote on fracking -- an injection of high pressure forcing existing fissures ever wider, anyone? -- is so perfect it's almost unimaginative. Home secretary Suella Braverman resigned via a scathing letter, and several other MPs have called for Truss to resign.

After all this, a Tory backbencher called Charles Walker, his eyes bearing the fixed intensity of someone working very hard not to raise their voice, spoke to the BBC:

https://twitter.com/DanJohnsonNews/status/1582808074875973633

"To be perfectly honest this whole affair is inexcusable. It is just a pitiful reflection on the Conservative parliamentary party at every level and it reflects very badly, obviously, on the government of the day," he said.