Somewhere in Los Angeles, the very other side I think, city councillor Kevin de León is not having a good time. On the screen hanging over the baggage carousels at LAX -- yes, it’s the venerable article-from-the-airport, connecting flights, deadline, no time no time -- vision fills of Black Lives Matter protestors surrounding de León's modest very-outer-suburban home, having set up camp, demanding his resignation and staying put until they have it.

The news report shows them putting up tents, cooking and playing UNO to pass the time. People still play UNO! That’s almost sweet.

De León has decamped to a hotel for the duration. His days as a councillor seem numbered, possibly in single digits. Caught on tape with two other Latinx councillors disparaging Black people, and making some nasty remarks about a white councillor with an adopted Black child, de León is holding out -- the other two councillors have already resigned.