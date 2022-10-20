Nine’s night, thanks to The Block (1.069 million nationally). But no good news for the other commercial networks: Seven’s Kitchen Nightmares -- 568,000 down from the debut's 717,000, Ten's Real Love Boat at 8.30-10pm an appalling 188,000 -- fading to black. Ten is not having a good time with these faux dating programs.
Meanwhile on the ABC, Hard Quiz is still a beacon of entertainment with 779,000.
Network channel share:
