Nine’s night, thanks to The Block (1.069 million nationally). But no good news for the other commercial networks: Seven’s Kitchen Nightmares -- 568,000 down from the debut's 717,000, Ten's Real Love Boat at 8.30-10pm an appalling 188,000 -- fading to black. Ten is not having a good time with these faux dating programs.

Meanwhile on the ABC, Hard Quiz is still a beacon of entertainment with 779,000.

Network channel share: