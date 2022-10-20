Way back on July 18, Crikey highlighted the ethical quagmire facing sporting teams that accept sponsorships from environmental polluters.

As a case study, the article referred to Woodside’s sponsorship of the Fremantle Dockers AFL team.

Our article said the community’s heightened awareness of climate change "must mean companies such as Woodside [should] expect to be targeted by environmentalists — and footy clubs such as Freo must anticipate being called to account for accepting sponsorships from big polluters. It’s the same for the Wallabies: brought to you by Santos”.