Improvements to the National Broadband Network promised by the federal government could see Australian internet speeds crawl up the global ranking from its current spot -- number 71 -- to the top 30, an expert has said.

The prime minister announced on Thursday that next week's budget will include a $2.4 billion equity investment in the NBN over four years, which is supposed to expand full-fibre access to 1.5 million premises by 2025.

Australian internet speeds are poor by international standards. With a median speed of 52.46 Mbps according to the Speedtest Global Index, the country's web connections are only slightly faster than Mongolia and Belarus and a bit slower than Palestine, Oman and Italy.