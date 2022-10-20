On January 6 2021, Donald Trump wanted to join the angry mob he sent to attack the US Capitol. When Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi was told of his plans, her retort was blunt: “I’m gonna punch him out. I’m gonna go to jail. And I’m gonna be happy.” Unlike most of her Republican colleagues, Pelosi has never been afraid to stand up to Trump.

The January 6 Committee last week aired fresh video footage that revealed the actions undertaken by congressional leaders during the insurrection. Pelosi was centre stage through it all, as she sought police and National Guard assistance to repel the assault and coordinated logistics to complete the electoral college count that would confirm the elections of President Biden and Vice President Harris.

This was a rarely seen close-up of Pelosi in command. Despite being the most powerful woman in US history, most Americans know little about her. Foreigners know even less. Hillary Clinton would top most lists of influential female leaders. Michelle Obama is more widely recognised; Kamala Harris too. Ruth Bader Ginsburg became an icon during her lifetime.