The federal government is paying a US private prison provider more than $900,000 a day over two months to take over running Australia’s refugee offshore processing on Nauru.

Management and Training Corporation (MTC) has been selected by the Albanese Labor government to run regional processing services on Nauru, taking over from Queensland company Canstruct, which has run the centre since 2017 on a contract now worth $1.82 billion.

There were 111 asylum seekers on Nauru as at the end of August. They live in community accommodation, not in the detention centre. Over the next two months, MTC will be paid the equivalent of more than $425,000 for each asylum seeker.