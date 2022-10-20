Politics is a harsh game, particularly for women, and so -- regardless of ideology -- it’s hard to suppress a flash of fellow-feeling when you see a female PM battling the odds: Mrs Thatcher in the Commons on the day of her resignation, growling “I’m enjoying this!” as she swatted away her antagonists; a beleaguered Theresa May performing a game, jerky boogie to "Dancing Queen" as she ascended the Tory conference podium; and then, at the start of October, Liz Truss on that same stage, emerging from the screaming chaos of her own mini-budget to the hopeful strains of "Moving On Up".

When the music stopped, however, the chaos recommenced, and with it the sense of lurching anxiety around Truss’s premiership. How to describe this surreal episode in our political history? It began with the death of a widely beloved monarch of 70 years’ standing and went rapidly downhill thereafter. The “fiscal event” that the new PM and her former chancellor, neighbour and friend Kwasi Kwarteng unleashed upon Britain -- borrowing billions for tax cuts -- sent mortgage interest rates soaring, pension funds to near-collapse, and temporarily crashed the pound.

King Charles met Truss for their first weekly audience with the lamentation “Dear oh dear”. Last Friday was particularly eventful, including a U-turn over corporation tax and her request for Kwarteng’s resignation as chancellor, to be replaced by Jeremy Hunt. In the uneasy, truncated press conference which followed, reporters asked why she didn’t resign, too. She looked half-stunned, trapped in a bad dream, and sadly repeated her comfort word -- “growth” -- but the magic had leaked out of it. As the afternoon collapsed around her, the Twitter meme factory grew red-hot.