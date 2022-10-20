Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe has been sacked as the party’s deputy Senate leader after she confirmed an ABC report she was in an undisclosed relationship with a former president of an outlaw motorcycle gang.
The relationship went on while she was sitting on a law enforcement committee and receiving confidential police briefings about bikie activities, the ABC reported.
Thorpe told the ABC it was correct she used to date the ex-president of the Victorian chapter of the Rebels group, Dean Martin.
“We met through Blak activism and briefly dated in early 2021,” she told the ABC.
“We remain friends and have collaborated on our shared interests advocating for the rights of First Nations peoples.”
The ABC reported on Thursday that staffers in Thorpe’s office were alarmed by the relationship because it risked a potential conflict of interest, and that they raised the issue with the chief of staff of Greens Leader Adam Bandt.
Bandt, however, said he didn’t find out until he was recently contacted by the ABC.
Staff also raised the relationship with the Parliament’s workplace watchdog, the Parliamentary Workplace Support Service.
It is not suggested that Thorpe shared any confidential information with unauthorised people, nor that Dean Martin, who has no criminal convictions, has any continuing association with outlaw motorcycle gangs.
Bandt said the failure of Thorpe to disclose the relationship to the party showed a “significant lapse in judgment”.
“Senator Thorpe says she understands this,” Bandt told reporters on Thursday afternoon.
“So I now expect her to demonstrate better judgment going forward and in exercising her continuing portfolio responsibilities.”
While Bandt was speaking, Thorpe issued a statement via her office.
“Greens Leader Adam Bandt has requested my resignation as deputy leader in the Senate and I have given him my resignation,” she said.
“I accept that I have made mistakes and have not exercised good judgment. I will now reflect on this and focus on my important portfolio work, especially advocating for First Nations people.”
Leave a comment
The old bikies hey. Well known for there tolerance of first nations people everywhere. Not…. she’s a liability
Thorpe seems to thrive on taking contrary positions. Leaving the deputy leadership has got to be a good thing.
Not only needs to resign from Deputy Leader in Senate but resign from parliament altogether!
As a supporter of the Greens I am gobsmacked how this came about. Brandt needs not only to counsel his chief of staff but to sack him. The only ones coming up looking ok is Thorpe’s staff.
She should go. She constantly shows bad judgement about all sorts of things and doesn’t seem to represent her people well.
Thorpe has well and truly demonstrated what a single-minded, passionate advocate she can be but how she struggles with her parliamentary role. No doubt the Greens milieu suits her but her singularity has put her party at great risk. On the other hand there needs to be First Nations representation on that Law Enforcement Committee as that would be one of the hottest issues for Indigenous disadvantage across the country. Personally don’t think there should be much of a panic about her previous intimate relationship and ongoing friendship with Dean Martin as it is also likely that she would know many First Nations people who have been offenders and even done jail time including the late great Uncle Jack. However not informing Bandt as she had been allegedly advised to do by her staff was just plain wrong and she appears to have acknowledged that.
And of course there needs to be Outlaw Bikie representation on that Law Enforcement Committee too! She was killing two birds with one stone. Just a bit of an omission by her in not mentioning it.
It’s my understanding that Martin was not associated with that gang at that time and it is not right to presume that Thorpe disclosed what was presented to the committee. However totally agree that she was very compromised but so too Senator Linda Reynolds having her partner attend the Lehrmann trial and making representations to the defence lawyers. These Senators need to clean up their acts.
You never really leave an OMG.
In my opinion I would say irrespective of how innocent this relationship may have been, we should hold our elected politicians to a higher standard and expect that when the perception that the trust we place in them has been broken so egregiously, that it should fall on their shoulders to know they must resign.