Julian Assange is in for “years and years” behind bars if a “political solution” to his legal case isn’t found soon, his lawyer says.

London-based barrister Jennifer Robinson has been carrying out a media blitz in her homeland of Australia this week, seeking to put pressure on the Albanese government to free her client.

Assange, 51, has spent the past 10 years indoors. He was detained by UK police in 2019 after having spent the previous seven years inside an embassy apartment in London.