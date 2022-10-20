It's all over the media -- alcohol is the new killer of Australians. "Alcohol-related deaths and suicides on the rise in Australia," said Nine. "Alcohol-induced deaths in Australia at their highest in 10 years," fretted Guardian Australia. Even The Australian, which surely should know better, offered "almost 1600 people died in Australia last year as a result of alcohol consumption -- the highest figure in a decade -- as fears grow that the pandemic has accelerated a trend of risky drinking amid lax regulation and aggressive booze marketing".

The source was the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data on causes of death for 2021. And you can't totally blame journalists: the ABS itself made much of the role of alcohol, issuing a media release headlined "Low death rate, almost no flu but more alcohol-induced deaths in 2021".

And alcohol-related deaths did indeed go up: "mental and behavioural disorders due to use of alcohol" increased from a standardised death rate of 0.9 to 1.1 per 100,000 population; alcoholic liver disease standardised death rate rose from 3.3 to 3.5; accidental poisoning by alcohol actually fell, but that's somewhat rarer -- the death rate only fell from 0.5 to 0.4.