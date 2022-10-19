The Block's audience of 1.066 million gave Nine the win despite a sub 1 million audience for the 6-7pm hour of news -- Nine grabbed 977,000 against Seven’s average of 1.353 million. Nine's ACA at 7pm averaged 819,000, while over on Seven Home and Away reached 769,000. So The Block pushed Nine to a clear lead for the night, and the week so far -- that won’t change.

Ten’s Traitors continued to white-ant the network’s night: with 344,000, it's more a ratings afterthought than a serious figure.

In breakfast, Nine’s Today recovered the 300,000 average for 7-9am on Tuesday for the first time in weeks. Sunrise continues to edge higher -- 385,000 nationally as it eyes a return to the 400,000 level it hasn't been at (except for holidays) for months.