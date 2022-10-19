The government is attracting lots of good headlines for its Victorian "rewiring the nation" announcement today -- a $750 million loan for an interconnector between NSW and Victoria, and an end to the stalemate over who will fund the Marinus Link across Bass Strait, $1.5 billion for renewable energy funding, including offshore wind.

On the vexing issue of the approval processes that dog electricity infrastructure projects, there's only a promise of "coordination" between state and federal governments.

The funding is significant and welcome, and a sharp contrast with the previous government, in which a lazy energy minister only got out of bed to devise ways to keep coal-fired power stations going.