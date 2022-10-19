The Biden administration has just published its National Security Strategy (NSS). This is a distinctively American document that allows each new administration to express a worldview different from, and often directly hostile to, its predecessor. Elsewhere in the democratic world, professional diplomats and national security officials generally ensure the continuity of foreign policy. In the United States, the conduct of foreign affairs has been intensely partisan and ideological at least since the Vietnam War.

To take only the 21st century’s former US presidents as an example, George W Bush used his national security document to repudiate predecessor Bill Clinton’s blurry doctrine of “democratic enlargement” in favour of an almost messianic campaign to advance “liberty and justice” around the globe through diplomacy and arms. Barack Obama called on the United States to “live” rather than preach its values by rejecting George W Bush’s embrace of torture.

Donald Trump made hash of Obama’s call for global cooperation by pledging to “protect American sovereignty”, a vow that all of his predecessors would have considered superfluous as well as dangerous. Biden has now interred Trump’s “America First” strategy with a shovel marked “rules-based international order”. This head-snapping inconstancy is the despair of the United States’ allies but an ineradicable feature of its politics.