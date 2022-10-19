Australia’s casino industry should be the subject of an inquiry with the powers of a royal commission, so that the community has a complete understanding of the scale of misconduct in the sector, according to Andrew Wilkie, an independent federal member of Parliament and long-time gambling reform advocate.

The staunch campaigner for changes in the gambling sector has also called for national regulation of the casino sector, given its size and the risks associated with gambling enterprises operating across multiple jurisdictions.

Wilkie’s call for a full-scale inquiry into the casino sector follows multiple inquiries into Australia’s two major casino plays, Crown Casino and Star Entertainment.