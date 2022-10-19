The Reverend Fred Nile will quit NSW Parliament after 41 years and has endorsed his wife to continue his political legacy in the upper house.

Nile, 88, a deeply conservative independent who formerly led the Christian Democratic Party (CDP), decided to leave after being called to do so by God, his office said.

He will support Silvana Nile’s campaign for Parliament, he said in a video message posted to his Facebook page. Nile's former wife, Elaine, served alongside him in Parliament from 1988 to 2002. She died in 2011, and Nile married Silvana, now 64, in 2013.