I know how it sounds when people start thinking that Australia's intelligence agencies are catering their public statements in a conscious effort to mess with them, but in the bunker we're beginning to wonder if that's the case.

Having set up our stall as Australia's leading media campaigner against agencies of various forms of state power doing cutesy social media, ASIO's effort yesterday feels kind of personal. It's a word search. With a printable version:

https://twitter.com/ASIOGovAu/status/1582175894801879040

I don't know, I just keep seeing words like "raids" and "whistleblower".