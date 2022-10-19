Related party transaction disclosure is pretty poor at ASX-listed companies, so when a question was thrown at the Australian-based managing director of Arnott's, George Zoghbi, at yesterday's Brambles AGM, you might expect the chairman to mumble something about the law not requiring disclosure -- in this case on how much Arnott's spends each year buying pallets from Brambles' supply chain company CHEP.

Instead, chairman John Mullen, who is also the long-serving chairman of Telstra, immediately piped up to explain that Arnott's buys its pallets from a rival supplier to Brambles.

Oh, dear. How embarrassing for the Arnott's MD, who has been on the Brambles board since January 2016 and has been the Sydney-based CEO of Arnott's since the beginning of 2020.