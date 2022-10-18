Nine’s night thanks to The Block (1.138 million) and another weak night for Seven (Australia’s Got Talent, 704,000, down from 741,000 last Monday and 829,000 on Sunday night) and Ten (Traitors, 352,000, up from 343,000 for the debut on Sunday night).

The ABC’s current affairs line-up did well -- 7.30 with 818,000 stood out for the Medicare rorts scandal story which backs up tonight.

Regional top 5: Seven News 6.30pm, 515,000; Seven News, 499,000; The Block, 319,000; Home and Away, 308,000; ACA, 306,000.