The dominoes continue to fall.

In a sentencing memorandum filed yesterday, federal prosecutors argued that former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon should be jailed for six months and fined US$200,000 for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

For all the tumult of his relationship with the former president (a man seemingly constitutionally incapable of keeping friends), Bannon was one of the few guys to work his way back into Trump's good graces after their initial falling out, starting a podcast defending the president (with another former Trump staffer Jason Miller) when Trump had only one set of impeachment proceedings against him (historians will call it his golden age).