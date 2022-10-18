It's a peculiar feeling, but today Crikey finds itself agreeing wholeheartedly with an editorial in the largely forgettable business tabloid The Australian Financial Review.

Usually a stern advocate for the interests of corporations, boards and corporate executives -- even at the expense of investors -- today the AFR rails against the piss-weak penalty handed out to Star Casino by the NSW gaming regulator after the shocking Bell inquiry into multiple instances of systemic misconduct at the casino.

Star will simply pay a fine and have its casino licence "suspended" while it continues to operate, until it is deemed fit to resume the licence.