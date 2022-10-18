Generic content

I’m writing Side View this week with a new thingo in the backend of the Crikey site, which one of our excellent production editors, the estimable Jack (hi Jack!), patiently took me through yesterday. I suspect Jack regards me now as a grumpy old man who needs being nursed through even the most basic technological changes, and I fear he is right, even though it seems like yesterday that I was rolling my eyes like a poker machine as a teenager at my mother for not knowing how to program the VCR. Anyway in this new builder when you want to create a new section, you ask it to open a “Generic Content” tab — and basically I’m sold on the whole thing purely because of that name, which perfectly describes everything I do.

Blockchain! Gamechanger! Crypto!

How many Australians own or have otherwise dabbled in the stupidity of craptocurrencies? According to spruikers of shitcoin, delirium and other ways of losing your money, lots! One in six, according to Finder (ah, Finder, the prize dickhead of Australian corporations). “Nearly 20% of Australians Now Own Cryptocurrency”, claimed journal of record Crowdfund Insider. Any takers for 25%, according to Swyftx (“the top-rated Australian cryptocurrency exchange”)? Would you believe 29%, as claimed by Yahoo Finance, citing the august Independent Reserve’s Cryptocurrency Index?

How about one-third? 40%?