The cyberattack on Optus has spotlighted a legal quirk that means corporations don’t have to tell anyone they’ve been hacked.
A spokesperson for Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus told Crikey the federal government is considering plugging the loophole, which allows organisations that have been hacked to keep it a secret.
“Millions and millions of Australians have been affected by the Optus data hack and are rightly concerned about the loss of their personal information,” the spokesperson said.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.