A joint investigation by The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and the ABC’s 7.30 yesterday suggested that a nearly third of Medicare spending was "wasted" in a combination of fraud, rorting, errors, inappropriate billing and overservicing, to a combined estimate of $8 billion annually.

This caught the attention of doctors, lay people and the health minister -- but it is a report that should be treated with caution.

There’s no doubt that there are fraudulent and bad faith actors in healthcare, whether individual practitioners or companies -- and all are costly for our precious universal healthcare system. But an accusation of this magnitude requires nuance and clarity. Fraud is clearly unacceptable and should never occur. But in this investigation, bundled in with fraud was a suite of other offences contributing to this so-called "leakage" -- such as billing errors, perceived overservicing and low-value care.