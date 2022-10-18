A legal defence filed by Hillsong Church against whistleblower Natalie Moses' claim paints an extraordinary picture of an organisation in damage control -- one determined to find the culprit who leaked a damaging internal report to Crikey on a rape allegedly committed by a high profile pastor.

The Federal Court filing reveals that the final straw for Hillsong was Crikey's publication of a report detailing credible allegations of rape made against a New York pastor by a junior female staff member. Crikey's report was based on the findings of an investigation by US lawyers appointed by Hillsong. The law firm concluded it was "likely" the pastor would have been convicted had the allegations gone to court.

The highly confidential report -- provided to Hillsong's global board -- pointed the finger at members of Hillsong's leadership, including Australian figures. It found that “no one at any time ever probed for more information to try to discern how one of the most powerful men in the New York church could have found himself in a sexual relationship with a young, vulnerable junior staff member”, despite the (married) pastor's earlier transgressions being known to some board members.