As President Xi Jinping consolidates his power as China's dictator-for-life, the Chinese economy continues to signal that his zero-COVID obsession and an expanding property and financial market crisis are inflicting extensive damage.

The latest evidence of that is an absence: last Friday, September consumer and producer price inflation data were supposed to be released, followed three hours later by the September trade data (surplus, exports and imports). And monthly data on production, investment and retail sales, plus the all-important GDP figures for the September quarter were due to be released today.

But after the inflation data was released on Friday morning, the timetable was ditched. The trade data was put back to 5pm Friday -- and then didn't happen. Then it was rescheduled for Monday (just "Monday" -- no time given). That didn't happen either. Then it was rescheduled to today, along with the production, retail sales, investment and GDP data.