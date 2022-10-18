Independent Senator David Pocock, who has vowed to do everything he can to wipe a $100 million in historical housing debt in the ACT, is set to test the Albanese government's resolve not to buy upper house votes with debt relief.

Pocock will reportedly ask for the debt to be forgiven as a condition for his support for the government's industrial relations reform push. The government will be able to pass the legislation through the House of Representatives, but will struggle to get it through the Senate without Pocock's support.

The Australian Financial Review, citing anonymous sources, reported on Tuesday that the ACT senator is pushing for the abolition of the debt as part of negotiations over the government's industrial relations legislation.