(Image: Supplied)

Protectionism is back, and with it the traditional kind of facile justification for shooting ourselves in the foot. Or, in the case of one particular industry, firing a missile at it.

Shortly before the election, then defence minister Peter Dutton announced that Raytheon and Lockheed Martin would be "strategic partners" in a $1 billion sovereign missile manufacturing plan.

Australia couldn't just buy missiles, we had to make them.