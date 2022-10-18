Protectionism is back, and with it the traditional kind of facile justification for shooting ourselves in the foot. Or, in the case of one particular industry, firing a missile at it.
Shortly before the election, then defence minister Peter Dutton announced that Raytheon and Lockheed Martin would be "strategic partners" in a $1 billion sovereign missile manufacturing plan.
Australia couldn't just buy missiles, we had to make them.
