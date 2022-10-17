The Block won the night for Nine with another reveal Sunday and 1.39 million viewers. The 6pm Nine News averaged 1.06 million and 60 Minutes had 791,000, putting Nine well ahead of the competition.

Ten premiered a much-hyped program called The Traitors -- the audience betrayed the network with only 343,000 viewers tuning in from 7.30 to 9pm. Where’s Kim Philby or Donald Maclean when you need a good turncoat? It's back up tonight (or is supposed to be) and tomorrow night. Ten’s not having a good time -- The Real Love Boat sank just after it left port and The Traitors listed and almost turned turtle.

With a lead-in as weak as The Traitors, the producers of Have You Been Paying Attention?, Ten’s best-performing program, can look forward to relatively weak audience figures in tonight’s ratings. Not a good look from Ten to be butchering the ratings for your best program. The Amazing Race Australia did it on Mondays for the past month.