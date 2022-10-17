Punters gathered at Sydney's Randwick racecourse over the weekend to watch 12 of the “very best sprinters” compete in the world’s richest horseracing event. And trackside at the $15 million TAB Everest, media coverage rolled in just as smoothly as the money flowed.

Crikey ran the numbers on punting papers.

Since October 9 The Sydney Morning Herald and its Sunday sister The Sun-Herald have published 58 articles on The Everest. These stories profiled mares from both human and horse perspectives, stroked the egos of trainers, talked in fairy-tale terms of “heroes” and “villains”, workshopped solutions for horse hay fever, and gave plenty of space to Racing NSW CEO (and chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission) Peter V'landys. They also threw in a bet from the late Queen Elizabeth II.