After almost 70 years running publicly listed media companies, does Rupert Murdoch have one final big deal up his sleeve to cement the Murdoch family legacy and sew up his preferred succession plan

Murdoch-watching has gone into overdrive since Friday’s announcement that the boards of News Corp and Fox Corp are exploring a Murdoch family proposal to merge the companies.

Rupert Murdoch, 91, reluctantly agreed to fully split his beloved News Corp back in June 2013 when 21st Century Fox was spun out via a demerger agreement in the wake of the News of the World phone-hacking scandal.