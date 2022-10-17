When Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists glued their hands to the perspex cover of a Picasso painting at the National Gallery of Victoria, the predictable result was some short-lived media coverage and a rash of righteous tut-tutting by offended art lovers and media commentators.

It happened only a week ago, but how many people remember -- or even knew -- what the protest was about?

Using art exhibits to make a political point is becoming increasingly common. In July protesters against the oil industry pasted paper over a Constable painting in London’s National Gallery before gluing themselves to the frame. And last Friday others threw tomato soup at Van Gogh’s Sunflowers in the same gallery and glued themselves to the adjacent wall.