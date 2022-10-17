In what kind of weird world does an infrastructure "pipeline" provided by the federal government direct nearly $2.6 billion to Victoria, $2.5 billion to the Northern Territory, nearly $1.5 billion to Queensland -- and just $1 billion to NSW?

NSW generates more than 30% of the nation's GDP, but the Albanese government has decided it should get just 10% of the infrastructure funding, it unveiled yesterday.

It's great news for the Victorian government, which is weeks out from an election. Not such good news for the Perrottet government, which goes to the polls in March.