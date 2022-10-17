It’s getting harder and harder to find a bulk-billing doctor -- and it’s even harder to discern their fees. New analysis, which involved calling scores of GP clinics across the country to determine their billing practices, has found just 4% of clinics in the ACT and Queanbeyan offer bulk billing. Analysis into other states is still underway.

As revealed by The Sydney Morning Herald this morning, rates of medicare fraud are staggeringly high, costing the taxpayer up to $8 billion a year. As inflation bites the few clinics that legitimately offer bulk billing, services will continue to dwindle, experts warn, arguing the Medicare rebate is simply not enough to cover costs.

Billing transparency is muddy

Cleanbill is an online resource that aims to publish the pricing of practitioners across the country. Founder James Gillespie and a small team have, through both automated processes and the laborious task of calling individual clinics, collected pricing, location and contact information of healthcare practitioners.