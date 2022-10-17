November 1 will mark one year since former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian last took the stand during the NSW corruption watchdog's inquiry into her actions as state leader.

With two weeks to go until that anniversary, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has neither delivered a report into the matter nor given any clear indication of when the investigation, known as Operation Keppel, will wrap up.

But there are possible signs the commission could report its findings soon.