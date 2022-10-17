Australia’s National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children has been unveiled today, aiming to end gender-based violence within one generation. All states and territories have now signed on to the 10-year plan, which focuses on four indicators: prevention, early intervention, response and recovery.
It’s the first time a government has made a specific commitment to recovery, addressing the lifelong impacts of gender-based violence, and the impact that exposure to violence has on children. It also examines how lack of housing, low literacy levels and language barriers inhibit victims from accessing help.
A standalone plan for Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander women and children will also be developed.
Men’s relationships are also a focus of the plan, calling for men to develop “healthy masculinities” and healthy relationships with peers, build skills to be good fathers, and encourage them to challenge sexism and harassment as bystanders.
The plan has been called “world-leading” for its focus on recovery, along with its spotlight on addressing attitudes that impact men’s behaviour. But clear targets and measurements are still missing, which was a key criticism of the previous plan.
As stated in the plan, Australia’s data on gender-based violence is muddy, with differences in definitions across jurisdictions and poor statistics on how the LGBTIQA+ and First Nations communities are impacted.
“Currently, data and data-sharing mechanisms are inadequate to provide quality measurements in relation to outcomes for victim-survivors and holding people who choose to use violence to account,” the report states.
The plan seeks to implement new data collections and development projects to track changes over the life of the plan.
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth has said the plan will be accompanied by an “outcomes framework”, with different indicators embedded and measured with available data, but stopped short of calling them targets.
“We could say we’re going to measure things, but if we don’t actually have access to the data, whether it’s from the Commonwealth level, states and territories, then we won’t know if we’re making progress,” she said on ABC News this morning.
The cost of violence against women and children is estimated to be $26 billion a year (though this only includes gender-based violence: the report states if all violence against children were included the cost would be significantly higher).
Last year’s budget promised $1.3 billion across six years for the plan’s first phase to address family, domestic and sexual violence, and Labor has committed to ensuring this money is properly targeted. However, it has not announced an increase in funding ahead of this month’s budget.
If, in this day and age, governments aren’t measuring, we know they’re not serious about the policy no matter how or how much they spruik it.
Come back Lysistrata, you are needed.
Yet again.
When I saw the announcement I felt this throw back to Morrison’s announcement to reduce suicides to 0.
How about we start by stopping glorification of violence? Could we perhaps do with less UFC advertising / reporting / broadcasting on TV?
So what exactly are we supposed to measure, then?
I mean if you independently count up the number of hospitalisations of Indigenous women and children (using admission data, say), that’s a pretty clear and unambiguous number, giving a fairly concrete empirical picture: ie that this demographic cohort is subject to hospital-level physical violence at x times the average rate.
If on the other hand you count up the number of self-selecting respondents who answer ‘yes’ to a survey of parliament house staff which offers a widely varying range of ‘DV’ types, and also offers several different systemic avenues for responding but doesn’t combine one single respondent’s multiple duplicate citations of their experiences when ‘totalling up’ the ‘data’….to get the much-quoted ‘1 in 3’ figure of the Jenkins Report…what exactly is that ‘measurement’ telling us, really?
What… that is useful in triaging and targeting the problem efficiently and honestly, I mean.
If we want to reduce DV then the first thing the now Highly Monetised & Professionalised Big DV sector needs to do is get serious about their own number collecting, collating, categorising and crunching. I think, anyway.