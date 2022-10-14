One of France’s leading media analysts wrapped up his year-long election coverage with a report that was, journalistically speaking, shocking: he owned up to all his mistakes.

“I'm replaying this whole presidential election and it's going to hurt,” Olivier Bost told listeners to French talk radio station RTL. “It's time for the mea culpa … I was wrong on political analyses. I didn't see, didn't understand, what was happening.”

It wasn’t bad reporting. His regular commentary was deeply sourced. As he told Brazilian journalist Daniela Pinheiro in a recent interview: ”Whenever I write, I call at least five, seven sources to hear different points of view. I'm not the type to do purely theoretical and intellectual exercises.”