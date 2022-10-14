(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

Just when you thought it was safe to start watching the news again, Buckingham Palace has lit the fuse for King Charles’ coronation. It will be held on Saturday May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

With the English pound going up and down faster than Boris Johnson’s trousers, Charles’ ceremony will be a more budget-conscious affair than his mum’s 1953 gold-plated knees-up. Just for starters, the longstanding tradition of presenting a hoard of gold ingots to the new monarch has been dropped because it could be viewed as out of touch. Could be.

Crikey satirist Tom Red has a few more penny-pinching suggestions to keep this right royal beano more in line with a darkening national mood.