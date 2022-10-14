Just when you thought it was safe to start watching the news again, Buckingham Palace has lit the fuse for King Charles’ coronation. It will be held on Saturday May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

With the English pound going up and down faster than Boris Johnson’s trousers, Charles’ ceremony will be a more budget-conscious affair than his mum’s 1953 gold-plated knees-up. Just for starters, the longstanding tradition of presenting a hoard of gold ingots to the new monarch has been dropped because it could be viewed as out of touch. Could be.

Crikey satirist Tom Red has a few more penny-pinching suggestions to keep this right royal beano more in line with a darkening national mood.