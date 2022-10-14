The ninth -- and potentially final -- public hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has wrapped with a unanimous vote to subpoena former president Donald Trump to testify.

While Trump ponders how to play his cards -- thus far he’s called the committee a “total BUST that has only served to further divide our country” -- Crikey takes stock of the most powerful moments from public hearings past.

June 9

The opening hearing was dominated by behind-the-scenes footage from January 6 and video testimonies from (no longer) loyal Trump aides, including his daughter Ivanka. Collectively, it put Trump squarely at the centre of the plot to overrun the Capitol and overturn the 2020 election results. Former attorney-general William Barr was blunt in his testimony: he told Trump that claims of election fraud were “bullshit”.