Nearly half of federal members of Parliament say they own at least one investment property, making them the most prolific real estate investors out of any profession in Australia.

While more and more Australians are hoping to cash in on the country's once-booming housing market, property investors remain a minority of the population with 2.22 million taxpayers -- about 20% of the total -- owning 3.25 million rental properties between them.

Earlier this year, the Australian Financial Review reported new Australian Tax Office data showing the professions most likely to be property investors in the 2019-2020 financial year. Topping the list was surgeon (43%), followed by anesthetist (40.5%) and internal medicine specialist (40.2%).