It’s finally happened: Australia’s mandatory isolation periods for those infected with COVID-19 have, as of today, been scrapped.

While those who have tested positive for the virus can’t visit high-risk settings like hospitals and aged and disability care facilities for seven days post infection, there are no legal rules on staying away from public spaces, taking public transport or wearing a mask.

Since the start of the pandemic, local experts have cautioned Australia to look to the northern hemisphere's autumn wave -- where there’s been a small but steady rise of cases across the past fortnight -- to predict what may happen here in the coming months.