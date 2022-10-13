Content Corner

Elon Musk, Elon Musk, Elon Musk, Elon Musk, Elon Musk, Elon Musk. That’s all I see in technology media these days. Will the Tesla and SpaceX CEO close the deal and buy Twitter? Will he somehow wriggle out of it? What brain fart will he tweet that will be treated as serious because he’s very, very, very rich?

Keen-eyed readers may have picked up a note of boredom or frustration with the endless coverage of the guy in my introduction. (Feels like we learned nothing from the endless coverage of Trump’s tweets.) I am, however, very interested to see what he might do to Twitter if he buys it.

The New York Times’ Kevin Roose has six predictions about how the company would change under his ownership. Some of his previously floated ideas involve making algorithms open source (if this doesn’t make sense to you, don’t worry, it doesn’t make much sense to anyone else either) and deleting fewer posts (hope you like harassment and hate speech!). These aren’t good ideas but they’re at least fascinating from a huh, I wonder exactly how that will ruin things kind of a way.