Seven debuted Kitchen Nightmares Australia last night -- Gordon Ramsay it ain’t -- landing 717,000 as the opening audience. It will struggle like Australia’s Got Talent is already struggling. On the ABC, Hard Quiz drew 713,000 to make 11th nationally, tipped out of the top 10 by Kitchen Nightmares. The Block with 1.060 million helped win it for Nine.

In breakfast TV, Today was still weak -- 268,000 yesterday morning nationally. Meanwhile Seven's Sunrise had 373,000 -- a big lead that has not shrunk.

Tonight the Women’s Big Bash Cricket starts on Seven -- summer is here!