In an echo of reports past, the World Wide Fund for Nature’s (WWF) latest Living Planet Report found species loss on the rise, biodiversity on the decline, and government action (still) stalled.

The biennial report released today details a 69% deterioration in monitored global wildlife populations between 1970 and 2018.

https://twitter.com/WWF/status/1580332736975441926?s=20&t=kdjhyhxPYB4AcPg1ozFahg

Although dire, these findings are in lockstep with past reports.