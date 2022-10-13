In an echo of reports past, the World Wide Fund for Nature’s (WWF) latest Living Planet Report found species loss on the rise, biodiversity on the decline, and government action (still) stalled.
The biennial report released today details a 69% deterioration in monitored global wildlife populations between 1970 and 2018.
Although dire, these findings are in lockstep with past reports.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.