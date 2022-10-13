If Crikey achieves nothing else as a publication, we wish to dedicate our every fibre and sinew to stamping out the scourge of cops on social media trying to be "funny" and "relatable".

We've long chronicled this blight on public life, from the merely irritating whimsy of State of Origin "banter", or Queensland police promising to investigate "how The Wiggles created such a banger" during the Hottest 100, to the New South Wales police producing visceral TikToks that simulate being stamped on by a cop's boot.

The latest addition to this list is the bizarre recruitment ad from the Facebook page for the police that cover the Hills district north-west of Sydney, aimed apparently at local Year 12s: