NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is running out of time to make reality a major reform he's been talking about for years. Perrottet was the state's treasurer when he first announced his intention to replace stamp duty -- a fee demanded of home buyers at the point of transaction -- with a property tax.

It's a major and complex undertaking, not least because it involves tinkering with a major income source for the government.

Across Australia, local and state governments derived more than a fifth of their tax revenue in the 2020-21 financial year from stamp duty.