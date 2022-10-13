When even the deadenders at the Australian War Memorial (AWM) acknowledge the need to recognise the conflict between white settlers and the country's First Peoples at our primary national military commemorative site, you can be sure the remaining resisters are deep in denial.

And when it comes to denial, few do it better than Barnaby Joyce, the dumped Nationals leader now enduring the obscurity of being opposition veterans' affairs spokesman.

Yesterday Joyce announced that shadow cabinet had decided that the wars of invasion and colonisation had no place in the War Memorial. "The fundamental element is that the War Memorial was built in sacred recognition of wars that Australians fought as a nation, unified against an external foe. It is not to be a memorial for conflicts within Australia," Joyce said.