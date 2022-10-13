Technology was supposed to make life easier for authors to earn a quid, thanks to companies like Amazon and Apple, but Australian author Ebony McKenna has found it can be a pain in the rear.

McKenna has written young adult fiction and romance novels and recently refreshed the covers of her Ondine series of novels -- it features a talking ferret called Shambles -- to spruce the books up for new readers.

Should be easy enough if you are the author, right?